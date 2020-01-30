You are here

Home > Consumer

Survey of microplastics to be done in seas off Japan

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

SCIENTISTS will begin a two-year survey of microplastics in the coastal waters off Japan from April, a research group announced on Wednesday, with concern growing about the impact of plastics on the oceans.

The survey organised by Japanese scientists and the Tara Ocean Foundation will be conducted by several marine research facilities located across Japan, from the northern island of Hokkaido to south-western Kyushu.

Researchers will collect samples for analysis of microplastics and measure their impact on marine life, as well as work to raise awareness locally about the issue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Tara Ocean Foundation last year produced an unprecedented study of plastic pollution in European rivers, finding 100 per cent of its samples contained plastic and microplastics.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: The world's first investment fund dedicated to addressing Asia's plastic crisis

The group's executive director Romain Trouble said at a press conference in Tokyo: "These rather alarming findings led us to prepare a project here in Japan."

The goal, he said, would not be to point the finger at a particular region.

"We're trying to find out what this plastic pollution is and where it comes from, so public funding goes to the right place to stop it," he said.

The project will also be a chance to talk to local communities, including the fishing industry, schoolchildren and municipalities, and discuss the role that each can play in consuming, sorting and recycling.

The group's flagship vessel, Tara, has been to Japan before. In 2017, it undertook a survey of coral in the Pacific Ocean, but it will not be involved in the new project.

Instead, the research will rely on the Japanese Association for Marine Biology (JAMBIO) network, which has more than 20 coastal facilities equipped with research infrastructure.

Sylvain Agostini, a researcher at Tsukuba University who will be part of the project, said: "It is really very important to have figures, which enable the development of strategies to limit this pollution, but they also enable the creation of models that illustrate the flow of plastic."

Some 7.2 tonnes of plastics enter the world's oceans every year, and the issue has gained increasing attention in Japan.

The Japanese government has pledged to reduce the country's annual 8.5 million tonnes of plastic waste by 25 per cent by 2030, and will ban free plastic bags in supermarkets later this year.

After the Japan survey, the foundation is considering turning its attention to China, Mr Trouble said; it will link up with local universities for a similar survey there. AFP

Consumer

Urgent demand for healthcare staff for temperature screening

Macau now resembles a near-ghost town

LVMH sales growth slows ahead of Chinese virus impact

Warren Buffett throws in the towel on his newspaper empire

Mastercard beats profit estimates on strong holiday season spending

Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 12:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate AIS ordered to pay 31.07b baht by Arbitral Tribunal

SINGTEL'S Thai associate, Advanced Info Service (AIS), has been ordered by an Arbitral Tribunal to pay 31.07 billion...

Jan 30, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Ikea to close half its stores in China over virus outbreak

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish furniture giant Ikea said Wednesday it had temporarily closed half of its 30 stores in mainland...

Jan 30, 2020 12:10 AM
Real Estate

US pending home sales post biggest decline since 2010

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase US previously owned homes unexpectedly slumped in December, depressed by...

Jan 29, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

Warren Buffett throws in the towel on his newspaper empire

[NEW YORK] Warren Buffett is getting out of the newspaper business.

Jan 29, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit posts DPU of 1.13 S cents for Q2 FY19/20

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust’s (SGREIT) distribution per unit for the second quarter ended Dec 31,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly