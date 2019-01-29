You are here

Home > Consumer

Suspected potassium cyanide sent to Japan newspapers, drug and food companies: reports

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 11:34 AM

[TOKYO] Envelopes containing threatening letters and a powder believed to be potassium cyanide have been sent to over a dozen Japanese companies including newspapers and drugmakers over the past several days, local media reported on Tuesday.

The senders' names on the envelopes were executed leaders of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, media reported.

In 2018, Japan executed the former leader of a doomsday cult and 12 other members of the group that carried out a sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, killing 13 people and shattering the country's myth of public safety.

A letter sent to the Asahi newspaper's Tokyo headquarters on Friday threatened to distribute drugs laced with potassium cyanide, a highly toxic substance, unless 35 million South Korean won (S$42,300) was paid in bitcoin, the newspaper said. It did not say whom the money should be paid to.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Similar envelopes were delivered last week to the Mainichi newspaper's Tokyo offices, pharmaceutical companies in Tokyo and Osaka and a food company in the northern city of Sapporo, local media including national broadcaster NHK said.

According to NHK, police identified some of the powder as potassium cyanide.

REUTERS

Consumer

Singapore healthtech firm MyDoc in JV to tackle rising cost of employee healthcare in India

Fraud inspectors tell French horsemeat trial unusual origin was red flag

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco set to axe up to 9,000 jobs

UK, Germany may shed thousands of jobs as retail rout deepens

'Radical rethink' needed to tackle obesity, hunger, climate: report

M&S, Ocado shares rise on report of food delivery deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

lyf_one-north_singapore.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Ascott Reit, Fortune Reit, Parkway Life Reit, CDL Hospitality Trust, M1

SL_RYDE_290119_51.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Garage

Ride-hailing app Ryde gains investment from Nomad X, appoints its director as chairman

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening