Swiss ski resort St Moritz quarantines hotels, shuts schools to contain Covid variant

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 4:22 PM

Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the highly infectious new coronavirus variant.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the highly infectious new coronavirus variant.

The eastern Swiss canton of Grisons ordered everyone to wear masks in the town of 5,200...

