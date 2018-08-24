You are here
Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years
Shipments to Singapore jumped 9% to 531.7 million Swiss francs, making it the eighth biggest market for Swiss timepieces
Singapore
EXPORTS of Swiss luxury watches in the January-June period posted their strongest first-half growth in six years, led by higher demand in Asia and the United States.
World shipments of Swiss high-end timepieces jumped 10.5 per cent from the year-ago first half to 10.5
