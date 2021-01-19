You are here

Taiwan cancels major festival as domestic Covid-19 cases rise

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 6:02 PM

The Taiwan Lantern Festival is an annual celebration to mark the end of the upcoming Chinese New Year.
PHOTO: HONG THAI TRAVEL SERVICES

[TAIPEI] Taiwan on Tuesday cancelled a major festival during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday as the island reported four locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, the biggest daily rise in local infections in nearly 11 months.

Taiwan, which has kept the pandemic well under control thanks...

