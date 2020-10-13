You are here

Home > Consumer

Takeda group begins manufacturing Covid-19 plasma treatment ahead of approval

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 11:39 AM

nz_takeda_131072.jpg
The Takeda Pharmaceutical Co-led group that is developing a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19 has started manufacturing while the late-stage trial to determine whether it works is ongoing, Takeda Chief Executive Christophe Weber said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The Takeda Pharmaceutical Co-led group that is developing a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19 has started manufacturing while the late-stage trial to determine whether it works is ongoing, Takeda Chief Executive Christophe Weber said on Monday.

The group, known as the CoVIg...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

UK consumers, sensing new Covid-19 restrictions, speed up spending: surveys

UK unions urge government to take action over Amazon workers' rights

Disney revamps itself to emphasise streaming

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 11:58 AM
Technology

Hunting for unicorns: Japan start-ups see hope on horizon

[TOKYO] Hampered by cautious investors and a rigid corporate culture, Japan has produced just a handful of major...

Oct 13, 2020 11:49 AM
Government & Economy

China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

[BEIJING] China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong...

Oct 13, 2020 11:43 AM
Life & Culture

Peru opens Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after almost 7-month wait

[LIMA] Peru opened the ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after he waited almost seven months to...

Oct 13, 2020 11:36 AM
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume up 0.4% in September: SRX

RESALE volume of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.4 per cent to about 1,286 units resold in September...

Oct 13, 2020 11:23 AM
Consumer

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

[WASHINGTON] Almost all documented coronavirus transmissions have occurred indoors, but experts say that wearing a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Singapore stocks inch higher at open; STI up 0.1%

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Tee International's finances

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for