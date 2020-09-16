You are here

Takeda to sell TachoSil surgical patch to Corza Health for 350m euros

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 4:04 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it would sell its TachoSil surgical patch product to Corza Health for 350 million euros (S$563.7 million) as the Japanese company continues to divest non-core businesses.

TachoSil, a surgical patch used for bleeding control, delivered US$160 million in sales for Takeda in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the company said in a release.

To reduce debt, Takeda has pledged to dispose of US$10 billion worth of non-core assets.

Takeda is focusing on five key business areas: oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapies.

REUTERS

