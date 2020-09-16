Takeda to sell TachoSil surgical patch to Corza Health for 350m euros

Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it would sell its TachoSil surgical patch product to Corza Health for 350 million euros (S$563.7 million) as the Japanese company continues to divest non-core businesses.

TachoSil, a surgical patch used for bleeding control, delivered US$160 million in sales for Takeda in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the company said in a release.

To reduce debt, Takeda has pledged to dispose of US$10 billion worth of non-core assets.

Takeda is focusing on five key business areas: oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapies.

REUTERS