You are here

Home > Consumer

Tata Group courts investors for new digital platform

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 11:10 PM

[NEW DELHI] India's Tata Group is in talks with potential investors about taking stakes in a new digital platform, people familiar with the matter said, seeking to modernise its consumer businesses as retail giants like Amazon.com and billionaire Mukesh Ambani pile into the country's fledgling e-commerce market.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the US$113 billion coffee-to-cars conglomerate, is working with advisers to explore bringing in financial or strategic investors, including global technology companies, the people said, asking not to be identified as they aren't authorised to speak to the media. The group plans to bring together digital assets across various Tata businesses to create the new entity, according to the people.

A Tata Sons representative declined to comment on the stake sale discussions.

Tata's platform - an e-commerce gateway for its consumer products and services ranging from beverages to jewellery and resorts - may seek to compete with the ambitious plans of Mr Ambani, Amazon.com and Walmart's Indian venture Flipkart to tap the nascent market of more than 1 billion consumers. Mr Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is looking to forge a digital empire, raising more than US$20 billion from big-name partners including Facebook and Google for his newly formed technology venture, Jio Platforms.

Discussions with potential investors are at a very early stage and there's no certainty they will result in a deal, the people said.

SEE ALSO

Transforming through tech

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While bringing in outside investors would lend credence to Tata's digital ambitions, it may also help the group pare debt after the coronavirus pandemic hammered its flagship businesses. Tata Steel's group net debt was at US$14 billion as of June 30, while the net automotive debt of Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, was around US$6.5 billion.

Tata Group already has a bunch of entrenched consumer businesses, many of which also have an online presence. These include Tanishq's jewellery stores, Titan watch showrooms, Star Bazaar supermarkets, chain of Taj hotels and a joint venture with Starbucks in India. The intention is to consolidate these currently fragmented web operations.

As part of that drive, the conglomerate is building an all-in-one e-commerce app for its swathe of consumer products and services, Bloomberg News reported last month. It is expected to be launched by end-2020 or early next year.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons' chairman and a long time chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services before that, is championing the group's digitisation drive and Tata Digital's head Pratik Pal is in charge of building this all-in-one app, a person said last month.

Mr Pal has three decades of experience at TCS, where he was global head of retail, and helped with the digital transformation of some of the world's largest retail chains including Walmart, Tesco, Aldi., Target, Best Buy and Marks & Spencer.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

PGGM buys minority stake in Eurofiber from Antin

Abbott wins EU approval for smallest version of glucose monitoring device

China's Sina agrees to go private in sweetened US$2.6b deal

China wants to rely almost entirely on pork produced at home

Spirits maker Diageo says US business ahead of expectations

Caesars says US$3.7b bid high enough for William Hill

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

EU and Britain far apart as key week of Brexit talks begins

[BRUSSELS] The European Union and Britain both said a post-Brexit deal was still some way off and differences...

Sep 28, 2020 10:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group bags two contracts worth over 76m yuan

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunpower Group has secured manufacturing and services orders worth over 76 million yuan (S$15.3...

Sep 28, 2020 10:45 PM
Life & Culture

Britain to return looted 4,000-year-old plaque to Iraq

[LONDON] Britain will hand back a 4,000-year-old sculpture to Iraq after an investigation found that it had been...

Sep 28, 2020 10:28 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT makes changes to board committees

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Monday announced fresh changes to its composition of board committees, following a...

Sep 28, 2020 10:25 PM
Consumer

PGGM buys minority stake in Eurofiber from Antin

[AMSTERDAM] PGGM, the Dutch pension fund manager, said on Monday its infrastructure fund had purchased a minority...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with two in the community

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

MYP to sell ABI Plaza for S$200m to CapitaLand fund entity

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.