You are here

Home > Consumer

Taylor Swift helps Alibaba plug world's biggest shopping spree

Pop superstar will headline corporation's Singles' Day next month in Shanghai
Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191029_NVTAYLOR29_3933453.jpg
By most measures the biggest recording star on the planet, Swift is the highest-profile act to feature at Alibaba's Nov 11 extravaganza since its inception over a decade ago.
PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong 

TAYLOR Swift will headline Alibaba's Singles' Day next month in Shanghai, turning her considerable star wattage on the world's largest annual online shopping spree.

By most measures the biggest recording star on the planet, Swift is the highest-profile act to feature at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Nov 11 extravaganza since its inception over a decade ago.

She joins celebrities from Chinese singer GEM to Japanese voice actress Kana Hanazawa in Shanghai mere months after wrapping a similar Prime Day celebration for Amazon.com Inc.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alibaba co-opted Singles' Day - an unofficial campus holiday for the unattached - and turned it into a national showcase for online bargains, netting more than US$30 billion of sales over a 24-hour period in 2018.

SEE ALSO

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

Swift, who succeeds the likes of Mariah Carey and Nicole Kidman on Alibaba's stage, will be throwing her weight behind China's largest and perhaps best-known corporation at a time Washington is trying to contain the Asian nation's ascendancy.

The 29-year-old, whose Lover sold better initially in China than in the US, underscores Alibaba's effort to take its signature event global. Two of Swift's previous albums, 1989 and Reputation, were both certified for over one million copies consumed in China. That's despite a brief controversy over the title of the former collection, which some took to be a reference to the Tiananmen crackdown of the same year, a politically charged and heavily censored event.

Alibaba said in a statement on Monday that Swift will feature in a televised and live-streamed concert in the run-up to the start of 24-hour promotions. More than 200,000 brands will take part this year, offering a million new products. More than 500 million people are expected to participate - about 100 million more than last year, according to the statement. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Streaming TV gears up for ad targeting

Indonesian students use puppets to banish 'big ghost' of plastic waste

Red Bull's Thai rivals top global peers on overseas ambition

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

Red Bull’s Thai rivals outperform most global beverage stocks

Consumer shaming a social threat: H&M CEO

BREAKING

Oct 28, 2019 11:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Mermaid bags US$162m contract extension for Middle East subsea services

A JOINT-VENTURE company formed between Mermaid Maritime and a local offshore services operator has secured a ...

Oct 28, 2019 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

KIT's Basslink says will comply with 'unnecessary' pricing directive

BASSLINK, the undersea power cable company, said on Monday that the new directive from Australian state enterprise ...

Oct 28, 2019 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs, says Eagle Hospitality Trust

URBAN Commons, the sponsor of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), is responsible for all the repair work that EHT's Queen...

Oct 28, 2019 02:24 PM
Consumer

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

[HONG KONG] Taylor Swift will headline Alibaba's Singles' Day next month in Shanghai, turning her considerable star...

Oct 28, 2019 01:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly