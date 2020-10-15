You are here

Home > Consumer

Tencent-backed retailer Miniso raises US$608m in US IPO

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 10:40 AM

nz_miniso_151078.jpg
Miniso Group Holding, the Chinese budget household and consumer goods retailer, raised US$608 million in a US initial public offering priced above a marketed range.
PHOTO: MINISO

[HONG KONG] Miniso Group Holding, the Chinese budget household and consumer goods retailer, raised US$608 million in a US initial public offering priced above a marketed range.

The company on Wednesday sold 30.4 million American depositary shares for US$20 each after marketing them for US$16.50 to US$18.50, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

The company's backers include Tencent Holdings, according to its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Each depositary share will represent four ordinary shares.

The listing follows 33 others on US exchanges this year by companies based in China and Hong Kong that raised a combined US$9.74 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, that's more than double last year's total of about US$4 billion raised in 35 listings.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group and Bank of America. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MNSO.

SEE ALSO

Banks slash UK commercial property lending as default fears mount

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Ikea to buy back used furniture to stop 'excessive consumption'

Wilmar's chief rides on cooking oil dominance

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

PPE supplier Medtecs' share price swings to end lower

Carro confirms new funding; claims to be on track for S$1b run rate by 2022

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

Three-quarters of Singapore employees expect work-life balance to improve from flexi-work: poll

ALMOST three-quarters of Singapore employees expect work-life balance to improve as working from home regularly...

UPDATED 3 min ago
Oct 15, 2020 10:55 AM
Transport

China says Sept air passenger traffic at 87.5% of levels a year earlier

[BEIJING] China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that September's total passenger traffic stood at 47.94...

Oct 15, 2020 10:44 AM
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to exit Vietnam, sell subsidiaries for 656.09b dong

GUOCOLAND has proposed to sell its subsidiaries in Vietnam for some 656.09 billion dong (S$38.3 million), after...

Oct 15, 2020 10:29 AM
Real Estate

Banks slash UK commercial property lending as default fears mount

[LONDON] Banks are putting the brakes on UK commercial real estate lending as the pandemic batters the economy and...

Oct 15, 2020 10:24 AM
Government & Economy

US targets Hong Kong's Lam but not banks in sanctions report

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday renewed pressure against Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, accusing her of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Mapletree NAC Trust, SPH, CapitaLand, Medtecs, Raffles Education

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Singapore stocks open lower amid US stimulus doubts; STI down 0.5%

Wilmar's chief rides on cooking oil dominance

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for