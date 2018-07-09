Tencent says to spin off online music unit in US

You are here

Mon, Jul 09, 2018

Tencent Holdings has submitted a proposal to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to seek a separate listing of its online music entertainment business on a recognised stock exchange in the United States.
[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings has submitted a proposal to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to seek a separate listing of its online music entertainment business on a recognised stock exchange in the United States.

"The Stock Exchange has confirmed that the company may proceed with the proposed spin-off," chairman Ma Huateng said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Sunday.

The Chinese internet giant said it would seek a separate listing of its online music entertainment business operated by its majority-owned Tencent Music Entertainment Group by way of an initial public offering. It gave no further details on venue of the listing in the US.

Terms of the proposed spin-off, including offering size, price range and entitlement of Tencent Music securities for the company's shareholders, have not yet been finalised, Tencent said. Further statements will be made, it added.

REUTERS

Take control of your card

