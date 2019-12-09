You are here

Home > Consumer

Tesco considering selling Thailand, Malaysia businesses

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 4:02 PM

file6u6j4boavrsb6u76es2.jpg
Supermarket chain Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said Monday that it was looking to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Supermarket chain Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said Monday that it was looking to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia.

"Tesco... confirms that, following inbound interest, it has commenced a review of the strategic options for its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including an evaluation of a possible sale of these businesses," the company said in a brief statement to the London Stock Exchange.

"The evaluation of strategic options is at an early stage, no decisions concerning the future of Tesco Thailand or Malaysia have been taken, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will be concluded," it added.

It comes as chief executive Dave Lewis prepares to step down in 2020, having overseen a major overhaul at Tesco during his five years at the helm, axing thousands of jobs as part of a massive cost-cutting programme.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Sanofi to buy Synthorx in US$2.5b deal to expand in cancer

Rent the Runway is coming to hotels in bid to lure customers

Soon it's going to be easier to find a Gucci store in China

Rare scotch whisky set to fetch US$2m a bottle in epic auction

Cruise giant hunts for Asia ports as Chinese take to the seas

China’s third-richest man set for 18.7b yuan Evergrande windfall

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 03:57 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks rise on strong US data; unfazed by North Korea test

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Monday as strong US job data brought some relief to investors, while North...

Dec 9, 2019 03:51 PM
Consumer

Sanofi to buy Synthorx in US$2.5b deal to expand in cancer

[LONDON] Sanofi agreed to buy Synthorx Inc in a US$2.5 billion deal, accelerating its push into the field of cancer...

Dec 9, 2019 03:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

France’s Total opens Asia-Pac HQ at Frasers Tower to drive regional business growth

FRENCH energy company Total on Monday opened its new Asia-Pacific headquarters at Frasers Tower, which will improve...

Dec 9, 2019 03:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Koon Holdings, Penta-Ocean Construction end joint venture

KOON Holdings on Monday said the joint venture (JV) between its unit Koon Construction & Transport (KCT) and...

Dec 9, 2019 03:14 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain after strong US jobs rally; NZ down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Monday led by a Wall Street rally after solid US jobs data, while...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly