Tesco profits surge as virus fuels online food demand

London
BRITAIN'S biggest retailer, supermarket giant Tesco, announced on Wednesday a 42 per cent jump in net profit in its first half on soaring online demand for food during the coronavirus outbreak.
Profit after tax jumped to £460 million (S$806 million) in the six months to the...
