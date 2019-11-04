You are here

Home > Consumer

Thai retailer Central Group plans 20 billion baht overseas investment

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 1:26 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's top retailer Central Group said on Monday that it plans to invest over 20 billion baht (S$899.8 million) in Vienna, Osaka and Turin, capitalising on a strong local currency.

The investment plans can be partly attributed to the strong baht, which has strengthened against most major currencies, the company said.

The Thai baht has been Asia's best performing currency so far this year, firming over 7 per cent against the US dollar.

Central Group's investments include a joint venture with Austria's Signa Group in a 58,000-sqare-metre luxury mixed-used project in Vienna, which will comprise a hotel, restaurants and retail shops.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Central Group continues to embark on our strategy to ride on global tourism trend by developing high-quality flagship projects in major tourist cities," chief executive Tos Chirathivat said.

SEE ALSO

Regional leaders meet amid urgency for RCEP deal, downgraded US presence

The company, owned by the billionaire Chirathivat family, said other parts of the investment include a 9 billion baht joint investment with Japanese firms Taisei Corp and Kanden Realty & Development in a 515-room hotel in Osaka, Japan, as well as the re-launch of its Rinascente department store in Italy.

Its overseas expansion plans came in weeks after the retailer announced its decision to invest 22 billion baht in new malls and store renovations in Thailand, with a focus on cities outside Bangkok.

Central Group, the family conglomerate with a seven-decade history, was among the first to introduce shopping malls to Bangkok.

REUTERS

Consumer

FairPrice extends 'no plastic bag' drive to 25 outlets for one year from Nov 11

A US$100 jar of honey comes between two allies

China approves first new Alzheimer's drug in 17 years

Under Armour faces federal probe over accounting practices

McDonald's fires CEO after relationship with employee

Athleisure a growing trend that's here to stay

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 01:23 PM
Transport

Airbus seizes on Boeing MAX ban with flurry of Asia orders

[SINGAPORE] Airbus SE has taken orders for more than 350 planes in Asia since August, streaks ahead of rival Boeing...

Nov 4, 2019 01:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan switches to centralised stress tests on 5 banks: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan's government and central bank will conduct joint stress tests on MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking...

Nov 4, 2019 01:04 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam to announce 25.4% upward GDP revision this month

[HANOI] Vietnam will officially announce the revision of the size of its gross domestic product (GDP) for the 2011-...

Nov 4, 2019 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong braces for protests as two critical after weekend clashes

[HONG KONG] Two people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, police said, after a weekend of chaotic...

Nov 4, 2019 12:55 PM
Consumer

FairPrice extends 'no plastic bag' drive to 25 outlets for one year from Nov 11

[SINGAPORE] FairPrice is extending its "no plastic bag" drive to 25 outlets for one year from next Monday, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly