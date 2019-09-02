You are here

Home > Consumer

Thailand drops cannabis extracts from narcotics list; firms eye investments

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 6:36 PM

[BANGKOK] Thailand has removed cannabis and hemp extracts from its narcotics list, officials said on Monday, the latest effort to promote the development of marijuana products for medical purposes.

Thailand, which has a tradition of using cannabis to relieve pain and fatigue, legalized marijuana for medical use and research last year to help boost agricultural income.

"The intention is to allow extracts to be used in medicine, cosmetics and food and support hemp as a cash crop," Tares Krassanairawiwong, Secretary-General of the Thai Food and Drug Administration, told reporters, adding that hemp seed and oil would also be exempt.

So far, only hospitals and research facilities are allowed to apply for licenses to develop medical extracts from cannabis, but businesses see an opportunity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ishaan Shah, from the billionaire Shah family, founded the Ganja Group in Bangkok and plans to supply medical cannabis to the family's GP Group's pharmaceutical arm, Megalife Sciences Pcl.

"We are working towards cannabidiol (CBD) extraction, that's our short term goal," Mr Shah told Reuters.

Thailand's cannabis market is expected to reach US$660 million by 2024, according to analysis firm Prohibition Partners.

Extracts from cannabis and hemp plants such as pure CBD, CBD-based products and products with THC content of less than 0.2 per cent, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, were removed from the narcotics Category 5 schedule, the regulator said.

Licenses are not yet available for businesses.

Category 5 drugs are punishable by up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to 1.5 million baht (S$68,300).

Early-stage venture capital fund manager, Expara, is aiming to raise US$30 million by December this year to invest in cannabis-related technology, said Managing Director Douglas Abrams.

"We think the change in the regulatory environment is a leading indicator of fast growth in this new industry," he told Reuters.

Cannabis production, cultivation and sale is limited to licensed Thai producers for five years to protect the domestic industry, Mr Tares said, adding that it was reviewing regulations that would allow businesses to apply for permits.

Some 334 permits have been issued so far, mainly to hospitals and health agencies, according to the FDA website.

Thailand delivered its first patch of 10,000 bottles of cannabis oil extract to patients last month.

REUTERS

Consumer

China expands drug bulk-buy programme, puts pressure on pharma firms

Chinese city sells discounted pork as meat prices soar

Boxing champ Pacquiao launches his own crypto tokens

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Mass pig deaths in China cause falling supplies of US blood thinner

US sends in the military to combat fake news and disinformation

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly