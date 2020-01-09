You are here

Thailand's PTT says its retail unit not interested in bidding for Tesco's Asian business

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 12:27 PM

rk_tesco_080120.jpg
Thailand's state-owned energy firm PTT Pcl said on Thursday that neither it, nor its retail unit were interested in bidding for Tesco Plc's assets in Asia.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Reuters reported on Wednesday that, according to sources, PTT's retail unit was planning to participate in first-round bids due by Jan 15 for the assets worth up to US$9 billion.

Thailand's largest retailer, Central Group, and agribusiness conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group are also set to take part, the sources said.

A spokesman for PTT declined to comment further.

Tesco, which has 1,967 stores in Thailand and 74 in Malaysia, said last month that it had begun a review of its Asian operations after receiving approaches for the businesses.

REUTERS

