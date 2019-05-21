You are here

Home > Consumer

The global diamond glut worsens

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 4:27 PM

[LONDON] De Beers recent diamond sales fell to the lowest since 2017 in the latest sign of difficulties plaguing the global industry.

The Anglo American Plc unit sold just US$415 million of gems in its fourth sale of the year, down 25 per cent from a year earlier. While it's often a quieter time of the year -- as the industry has restocked after key holiday sales -- the total so far in 2019 is still much weaker than in previous years.

Diamond miners are struggling across the board, especially those producing cheaper and smaller gems where there is too much supply. In December, some of Rio Tinto Group's customers refused to buy cheaper stones, while De Beers was forced to cut prices toward the end of last year and offer concessions to buyers.

Still, De Beers has held prices relatively stable so far this year. That has led to customers declining to take up all the stones they'd previously agreed to buy as they struggle to make a profit at current prices. A shortage of finance, a weak Indian rupee and stagnant end demand has made it difficult for De Beers's customers to make a return.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Cycle four saw lower rough-diamond sales against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, and as we enter a seasonally slower period for the industry with Indian factories closing temporarily for the traditional holiday period," De Beers Chief Executive Officer Bruce Cleaver said in a statement.

De Beers sells gems at 10 sales a year in Botswana to a select group of customers. The buyers are expected to specify the number and type of diamonds they want, and then carry out the purchases at a price set by De Beers.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

WH Smith chief Clarke steps down, shares fall

Walmart, Target, Bed Bath must face lawsuit over fake 'Egyptian' cotton - NY judge

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct divests stake in MySale fashion site

Dressbarn clothing chain is being shuttered after attempted sale

JCG to acquire 51% of Malaysian medical aesthetics group for up to RM15.3m

Burning cash is strategy of choice for China's Starbucks rival

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
May 20, 2019
Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

lwx_singapore skyline_210519_112.jpg
May 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore commercial property investment jumps 72% to US$1.9b in Q1; bucks regional downtrend: RCA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening