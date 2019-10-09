You are here

Home > Consumer

Thomas Cook rival Hays Travel buys all its UK shops

Wed, Oct 09, 2019 - 5:04 PM

doc77ggw4tbvb61b2omeh7r_doc77adx0cqkfs1k4vbbbtg.jpg
British travel agent Hays Travel on Wednesday said it had agreed to buy all 555 UK stores from Thomas Cook after the holiday company's collapse.
AFP

[LONDON] British travel agent Hays Travel on Wednesday said it had agreed to buy all 555 UK stores from Thomas Cook after the holiday company's collapse.

Hays has already recruited 421 former Thomas Cook staff, a statement said.

"Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them," said the independent travel agent's founders, John and Irene Hays.

"The agreement will see Hays Travel acquire a total of 555 stores around the UK, providing re-employment opportunities for a significant number of former employees of Thomas Cook's retail operations who were made redundant," the statement added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain's government on Monday completed the country's biggest peacetime repatriation, returning 140,000 UK-based Thomas Cook customers stranded abroad by the company's bankruptcy.

In total, around 600,000 customers were left stranded following the collapse of the 178 year-old company less than three weeks ago, including around 140,000 who had been due to return to Germany.

The company's demise sparked 22,000 job losses worldwide.

AFP

Consumer

New Airbnb excursions to focus on animals

Sony plans to launch PlayStation 5 for next year’s holiday season

Indians are going to the movies to escape slowing economy, cinema owner says

Johnson & Johnson must pay US$8b over drug side effect: jury

British gambling industry grapples with under-age problem

Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly