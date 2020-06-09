You are here

Home > Consumer

Tiffany amends debt agreements amid LVMH deal, sales slump

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 9:02 PM

ym-tiffabny-090620.jpg
US luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co, which is being bought by France's LVMH for US$16 billion, said on Tuesday it had amended some of its debt agreements to bolster its liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic after its quarterly sales sank 44 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] US luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co, which is being bought by France's LVMH for US$16 billion, said on Tuesday it had amended some of its debt agreements to bolster its liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic after its quarterly sales sank 44 per cent.

Sources have told Reuters that LVMH chief executive officer (CEO) Bernard Arnault has been exploring ways to potentially pressure Tiffany to lower the agreed price of US$135 per share, including by examining its compliance with its debt covenants.

However, Mr Arnault has decided not to renegotiate the agreed price for now, sources told Reuters on Friday.

An LVMH spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

New York-based Tiffany said on Tuesday it had ample cash on hand and was in compliance with all debt covenants as of April 30.

SEE ALSO

Hyundai Development wants to renegotiate Asiana Airlines acquisition after debt surge

"I am confident that Tiffany's best days remain ahead of us and I am excited we will be taking that journey with LVMH by our side," Tiffany CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said in a statement.

The acquisition has yet to receive some of the necessary regulatory approvals, and LVMH could revisit the issue before the deal closes, especially if Tiffany's financial condition deteriorates.

The company's comparable sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, tumbled in the first quarter ended April 30, as the outbreak gutted demand for its luxury jewellery. Dubbed a "non-essential" retailer, Tiffany was forced to shutter stores to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tiffany, founded in 1837 and known for its signature robin's-egg blue boxes, will face further challenges as spending patterns shift and international tourism nosedives amid the pandemic and trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Net sales nearly halved to US$555.5 million, while it posted a loss of US$64.6 million, or US$0.53 per share, compared with a profit of US$125.2 million, or US$1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Shares were trading up nearly 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Tiffany said on Tuesday it had received antitrust clearances from Mexican and Russian authorities for the purchase by LVMH, originally agreed upon in November.

The amendments raised Tiffany's allowed leverage ratio to 4.5 from 3.5 previously, a level some analysts said the luxury retailer was at risk of breaching in the second quarter.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

UK retailers report smaller drop in annual sales in May

Lotte takes over Changi Airport's duty-free liquor, tobacco stores

Chanel, Revlon, L'Oreal pivoting away from talc in some products

Tee International names new CFO after predecessor leaves amid probe

California says movie theaters can reopen by Friday with crowd limits

Dubai charts a path to luxury industry's new normal

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 09:58 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks 4th-safest place amid Covid-19 pandemic: study

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is among the safest places to live during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study says, indicating...

Jun 9, 2020 09:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that...

Jun 9, 2020 09:37 PM
Companies & Markets

AEM hires new chief financial officer

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings on Tuesday announced that Leong Sook Han will be its chief financial officer (CFO)...

Jun 9, 2020 09:34 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong still most expensive city for expats: Mercer

[PARIS] Hong Kong retains its place atop the rankings for a third straight year as the world's most expensive city...

Jun 9, 2020 09:28 PM
Transport

Airline industry headed for US$84b loss this year: IATA

[PARIS] The coronavirus crisis will lead the airline industry into record annual losses of US$84 billion as 2020...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.