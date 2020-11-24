You are here

Home > Consumer

Tiffany beats profit estimates on soaring China demand

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 9:42 PM

AK_tfy_2411.jpg
Tiffany, which is being bought by French luxury giant LVMH, beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Tuesday as the US jeweller benefited from an over 70 per cent rise in sales in China and a recovery in demand at home.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Tiffany, which is being bought by French luxury giant LVMH, beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Tuesday as the US jeweller benefited from an over 70 per cent rise in sales in China and a recovery in demand at home.

The results bode well for the upcoming holiday season for the jeweller and other luxury retailers in general, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. They also underscore the growing importance of sales within mainland China to offset dependence on tourism, especially on Chinese tourists visiting fashion hubs like Milan and Paris.

"We had a strong third quarter .... which speaks volumes about the enduring strength of the Tiffany brand and gives us confidence as we enter the important holiday season," chief executive officer Alessandro Bogliolo said, nodding to "the successful completion of the merger transaction with LVMH in early 2021." Tiffany and LVMH ended a bitter legal battle last month and agreed to a new deal that would see the French firm buy out the US jeweller at a slightly lower price of US$15.8 billion, or at a discount of US$425 million.

Tiffany said sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose 30 per cent, while sales in the Americas region declined 16 per cent - much smaller than the 46 per cent drop seen in the preceding quarter.

Tiffany forecast a mid-single-digit percentage decline in holiday quarter sales, while analyst had predicted a 3 per cent drop. It also expects a high-single-digit percentage increase in earnings for the current quarter.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The health crisis also forced the New York-based retailer to invest in its online business and to introduce curbside pick-up at certain stores. This helped e-commerce sales surge 92 per cent in the quarter.

Best known for its diamond engagement rings, Tiffany could face more challenges ahead as Covid-19 cases are surging in much of the US and across the world, spurring Britain and other countries in Europe, and many American states, to go into another lockdown.

As of Oct 31, most of Tiffany's 320 retail stores worldwide were fully or partially opened, in accordance with local government guidelines, it said. As of Nov 20 though, approximately 60 per cent of Tiffany's retail stores in Europe were temporarily closed.

But analysts remain optimistic.

"Q3 results also reiterate our confidence that the Tiffany brand will continue to shine through the holidays," said CFRA analyst Camilla Yanushevsky.

According to a CFRA site traffic analysis of Alexa Internet's data, there is "growing traffic momentum" to tiffany.com entering the all-important holiday season, Ms Yanushevsky added.

Tiffany's net sales fell about 1per cent to US$1.01 billion in the third quarter ended Oct.31, but beat expectations of US$980.71 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Ikea furnishes strong results despite pandemic

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

Novartis plans US$2.5b share buyback as pipeline grows

DBS partners JD Logistics to offer supply chain financing to Hong Kong-based SMEs

Japan's ramen bars struggle to stay open as Covid hammers small firms

Nissan to sell redesigned Note compact car in Japan as it looks to restore profitability

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 09:46 PM
Consumer

Ikea furnishes strong results despite pandemic

[STOCKHOLM] Consumers continued to spend strongly to furnish their homes despite the coronavirus pandemic, the...

Nov 24, 2020 09:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines prices S$500m of 3.5% 10-year notes

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has priced S$500 million worth of 3.5 per cent notes due 2030 under its S$10 billion multi-...

Nov 24, 2020 09:21 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy unit to dodge winding-up petition after US$15.3m settlement with Rubicon

THE winding-up petition against a key subsidiary of debt-hit oil-and-gas company KrisEnergy will be withdrawn after...

Nov 24, 2020 08:12 PM
Government & Economy

ECB warns of economic hit if pandemic-support is phased out

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank warned on Tuesday of painful "cliff effects" for households and companies if...

Nov 24, 2020 08:07 PM
Transport

Tech giants ask Malaysia PM to reinstate foreign ship cable waiver

[KUALA LUMPUR] Microsoft, Google and Facebook have asked Malaysia's Prime Minister to reinstate an exemption...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for