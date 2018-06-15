You are here

Home > Consumer

Tokyo Disney operator to invest 250b yen in expansion

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 10:19 AM

BP_Disneyland_150618_57.jpg
The new areas are set to open by mid-2022, and will add 50 billion yen in annual revenue, according to Mr Kyoichiro Uenishi, chief operating officer of Oriental Land.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The operator of Tokyo Disneyland is investing 250 billion yen (S$3.04 billion) in the biggest expansion to the Japanese resort in almost two decades as Walt Disney Co continues to upgrade its theme parks in Asia.

Oriental Land, which is licensed to operate the Tokyo resort, will expand the DisneySea park to include a hotel and new areas based on movies such as "Frozen" and "Peter Pan", according to a statement on Thursday. The investment is in addition to a previously announced about 100 billion yen upgrade to DisneySea and the Disneyland park.

Oriental Land said it extended its license with Disney for an additional 30 years, to 2076.

The new areas are set to open by mid-2022, and will add 50 billion yen in annual revenue, according to Mr Kyoichiro Uenishi, chief operating officer of Oriental Land.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He said the resort may consider raising ticket prices if there is an opportunity. He declined to give a specific target for visitor numbers with the new attraction areas.

Tokyo Disneyland opened in April 1983, becoming the first Disney park built outside the United States, while the adjoining DisneySea opened 18 years later.

Disney is continuing to expand its parks in Asia. Earlier this year, it opened the first expansion, Toy Story Land, to its two-year-old Shanghai resort, and is in the middle of a US$1.4 billion upgrade of its Hong Kong resort, which will include "Frozen" and Marvel-themed lands.

BLOOMBERG 

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
4 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
5 All valid applicants for Astrea IV Class A-1 bond receive allocation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BP_Fed_150618_6.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Faster US rate hikes to have mixed impact on Singapore

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening