You are here

Home > Consumer

Top Ibuprofen maker rallies as China lockdown disrupts supply

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 2:24 PM

[MUMBAI] IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the world's biggest producer of ibuprofen, is set for its best month in more than two years as the prolonged shutdown of China's Hubei province boosts prices of the non-prescription painkiller.

The Ludhiana, India-based firm supplies about a third of the world's requirement of the drug, with 10 per cent coming from China's Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co. Prices of ibuprofen have risen by US$3 per kilogram in the last few weeks to about US$18 and may hit US$20 if supplies from Hubei remain unavailable, said Vijay Kumar Garg, joint managing director at IOL.

"There will be a supply gap and we expect to benefit," Mr Garg said in a telephone interview.

He estimates IOL's revenue will rise about 25 per cent to 21 billion rupees (S$407 million) in the year through March 31, with exports contributing roughly a third. IOL, which counts top Indian drug makers Abbott India Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd among its clients, doesn't expect any changes to local prices of ibuprofen as it has long-term contracts with local companies.

IOL's shares have risen 43 per cent -- to 254.75 rupees -- in February and are headed for their best month since October 2017.

SEE ALSO

Freeport CEO says ‘everybody is on edge’ with virus uncertainty

IOL has the capacity to manufacture 12,000 tons of ibuprofen each year at its factory in the northern Indian state of Punjab. The plant is currently running at 80 per cent production, Garg said.

China on Monday said the quarantine of Wuhan, the part of Hubei province which has been sealed off since Jan. 23, will continue.

"Frankly, we don't want to take undue advantage of the situation," Mr Garg said. "We expect a certain higher price but don't want to force people."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

UK farm union warns against low food standards in trade deals

China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus

Coronavirus fears loom over giant US toy show

Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up

BreadTalk founder makes S$0.77-per-share offer in privatisation bid after Q4 net loss

Mastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 02:18 PM
Garage

Grab raising US$706m from MUFG to roll out financial services

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asian ride hailing giant Grab is raising US$706 million from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (...

Feb 25, 2020 02:11 PM
Real Estate

Waldorf's luxury condos to debut in Manhattan market glut

NEW YORK] New York’s shuttered Waldorf Astoria will re-emerge this week as a condo building, testing whether...

Feb 25, 2020 01:47 PM
Transport

Boeing CEO faces long to-do list to collect US$7m bonus

[SEATTLE] Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun stands to reap a US$7 million bonus once the planemaker...

Feb 25, 2020 01:44 PM
Real Estate

JTC launches two industrial sites

JTC on Tuesday launched two sites under the industrial government land sales (IGLS) programme, one for tender and...

Feb 25, 2020 01:30 PM
Government & Economy

Firms should make full use of downtime due to virus outbreak to transform: Heng

BUSINESSES should make use of the downtime due to the Covid-19 outbreak to transform, tapping not just the virus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly