You are here

Home > Consumer

TPG Telecom, Vodafone Hutchison Australia in A$15b merger to take on Singtel's Optus, Telstra

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 8:26 AM

[SYDNEY] Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom announced plans Thursday to merge into a A$15 billion (S$14.96 billion) telecommunications giant to take on key rivals Telstra and Optus.

Under the proposal Vodafone Australia - privately-owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison and Britain's Vodafone Group - will hold the majority stake at 50.1 per cent.

TPG shareholders would own 49.9 per cent of the entity which will be called TPG Telecom Limited and be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

"With this merger, we will be a more formidable competitor against Telstra and Optus," said TPG chairman David Teoh.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The characteristics that have made TPG what it is today - innovative, customer-focused, bold - will be magnified through this combination of such highly complementary businesses."

TPG is an ASX-listed telecommunications provider and is one of the country's largest internet service providers. It has a fixed-line residential subscriber base of over 1.9 million people and significant corporate, government and wholesale business.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) is the nation's third largest mobile operator with a customer base of around 6 million subscribers.

Its chief executive, Inaki Berroeta, said the two companies together would provide scale and financial strength to compete more effectively.

"The combination of our two highly complementary businesses and talented employees will create a more sustainable company, with enhanced capacity to invest in new technology and innovation," he said.

"We are confident that this merger will be highly beneficial to customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

"The combination of the two companies will create an organisation with the necessary scale, breadth and financial strength for the future," he added.

Mr Berroeta will be chief executive of the merged business, while Teoh will be chairman.

The deal is expected to be completed next year, subject to approval from regulators including the Foreign Investment Review Board and competition watchdog.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

BT_20180830_ASEAN2_3546862.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

BT_20180830_JAPANESE_3546958.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Record 3.9t yen selloff so far this year weighing on Japan's bourse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening