You are here

Home > Consumer

Travel giant Expedia to cut 3,000 jobs: report

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 2:36 PM

AB _expedia_250220.jpg
Online travel giant Expedia will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide after what the company called a "disappointing" performance in 2019, US media reported Monday.
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM EXPEDIA.COM

[WASHINGTON] Online travel giant Expedia will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide after what the company called a "disappointing" performance in 2019, US media reported Monday.

The firm, which operates its flagship travel site as well as Hotels.com, Hotwire, Travelocity, Cheaptickets, Egencia and CarRentals.com, said the decision was made after determining it had been "pursuing growth in an unhealthy and undisciplined way," according to an email sent to staff.

"I am confident that simplifying our business and clarifying our focus by making these difficult changes, our teams can get back to working on the projects and priorities that make the most sense for us, our customers and our partners," said Expedia chairman Barry Diller in a statement to The Seattle Times.

During a February 13 earnings call, Mr Diller called the organization "bloated" and said many employees didn't know what "they were supposed to do during the day."

Mr Diller also said he was aiming for savings of US$300-500 million in 2020.

SEE ALSO

Expedia CEO, CFO resign after clash over strategy with board

Over the course of 2019, sales increased by eight per cent, net income by four per cent and earnings per share by six per cent.

By the end of December, the company had 25,400 employees around the globe. The job cuts will eliminate about 12 per cent of the workforce.

But company leadership revealed that in the last quarter, net profit had gone down four percent and earnings per share had gone down one percent.

In early December, Expedia announced the immediate departures of chief executive Mark Okserstrom and chief financial officer Alan Pickerill after what the company termed "disappointing" third-quarter results.

 

AFP

Consumer

Malaysia’s private education firm owners mull stake sale

Top Ibuprofen maker rallies as China lockdown disrupts supply

UK farm union warns against low food standards in trade deals

China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus

Coronavirus fears loom over giant US toy show

Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 02:38 PM
Transport

China aviation regulator says flights outside of Hubei to resume gradually

[BEIJING] Flights in China halted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak will resume gradually as factories and...

Feb 25, 2020 02:33 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares fall more than 3.3% at Tuesday's close on virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares dropped more than 3.3 per cent on Tuesday, tracking falls on global markets as fears mount that...

Feb 25, 2020 02:32 PM
Government & Economy

Japan urges telecommuting, staggered shifts to curb coronavirus

[TOKYO] The Japanese government on Tuesday urged companies to recommend telecommuting and staggered shifts for...

Feb 25, 2020 02:29 PM
Consumer

Malaysia’s private education firm owners mull stake sale

[KUALA LUMPUR] Owners of SEG International Bhd are considering selling their stakes in the Malaysian private...

Feb 25, 2020 02:24 PM
Consumer

Top Ibuprofen maker rallies as China lockdown disrupts supply

[MUMBAI] IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the world's biggest producer of ibuprofen, is set for its best month...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly