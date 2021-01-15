Trump's Florida club warned over maskless New Year party

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[MIAMI] President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida has received a warning from county authorities, following video of the luxury retreat's New Year's Eve party that showed a crowd of revellers ignoring Covid-19 restrictions.
Despite a county rule that requires masks when not...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes