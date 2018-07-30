You are here

Two Chinese firms bid for NZ honey maker Manuka Health: source

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 12:10 PM

[HONG KONG] Two Chinese firms have bid for New Zealand honey maker Manuka Health, pricing the firm around US$300 million, a source with direct knowledge of the sale said on Monday.

The source declined to name the firms, however the Australian Financial Review newspaper reported Beijing-based private equity investor CDH Investments was a bidder.

CDH did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokeswoman for Auckland-based Manuka Health. A spokesman for its owner, Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners, had no immediate comment.

