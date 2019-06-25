You are here

Home > Consumer

Tycoon Richard Li's FWD in talks to buy MetLife Hong Kong

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 8:30 AM

nwy_ Richard Li_250619_40_2x.jpg
FWD Group is in advanced talks to buy MetLife Inc's Hong Kong insurance unit in what would be the latest in a string of acquisitions by the insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, people familiar with the matter said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] FWD Group is in advanced talks to buy MetLife Inc's Hong Kong insurance unit in what would be the latest in a string of acquisitions by the insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, people familiar with the matter said.

The companies could reach an agreement in the next few weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. A deal could value MetLife Hong Kong at less than $400 million and would help FWD boost its presence in the former British colony, the people said.

At that price, MetLife would sell the asset for less than its US$400 million embedded value, a measure of the value of its insurance contracts, when Bloomberg News first reported on the potential sale last year. China has been working to curb demand for Hong Kong insurance products, which are popular with mainland Chinese customers who see them as offshore investments which can help to safeguard their assets and hedge against yuan volatility.

Still, some buyers have been willing to do deals betting on further growth in the industry. An arm of Hong Kong property tycoon Henry Cheng's New World Development agreed to acquire FTLife Insurance for HK$21.5 billion (S$3.72 billion) in December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2017, Hong Kong-based investment fund Jeneration Holdings agreed to buy Axa SA's local wealth management unit.

Talks over MetLife Hong Kong are ongoing and could still fall apart, the people said. Representatives for FWD and New York-based MetLife declined to comment.

MetLife's Asia business saw adjusted earnings increase 9 per cent in the first quarter thanks to growth in South Korea and China. The company said in May it also recorded strong momentum during the period in Japan, where it's focused on accident and health coverage as well as foreign-exchange products. The company also has operations in Australia, Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Nepal and Vietnam.

FWD has been buying insurance assets across Asia, agreeing in October to acquire control of Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Indonesian life insurance arm.

In 2017, it purchased American International Group Inc.'s Japanese life unit, after earlier doing deals in Singapore and Vietnam.

Earlier this year, FWD reached a preliminary pact with Siam Commercial Bank Pcl on a potential life-insurance partnership. Siam Commercial, Thailand's biggest listed lender by assets, had unsuccessfully explored a sale of its life insurance business back in 2017.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Zara's Indian partner is building its own cheaper fashion chain

British consumer spending growth in 2019 seen being slowest in six years

Foreign-based gambling sites blocked in Switzerland from July 1

Eldorado Resorts to buy Caesars Entertainment for about US$8.5b

Coca-Cola, China dairy giant sign Olympic sponsorship deal

Zara's Indian partner building its own cheaper fashion chain

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

Must Read

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Jun 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS Holdings, ISR Capital, United Food

BT_20190625_TXCHINA_3817323.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Opinion

Why China's not for turning, and its tiff with the US is going to change everything

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening