You are here

Home > Consumer

Tyson Foods beats sales estimates on strong pork, beef demand

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 9:49 PM

[ARKANSAS] Tyson Foods beat quarterly sales estimates on Monday, as the largest US meat processor benefited from consumers buying more of its beef and pork products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

US meat producers have seen sales volume recover after Covid-19-triggered temporary plants closures, boosted by strong demand from food retailers and an uptick in sales at several restaurant chains in recent weeks.

Tyson's sales rose to US$11.46 billion from US$10.88 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct 3. Analysts on average had expected sales of US$11.01 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to US$692 million, or US$1.90 per share, from US$369 million, or US$1.01 per share, a year earlier.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

UK shopper numbers plunge as English lockdown makes impact

Australian regulator says one in five buy-now-pay-later users missing payment

Nexi buys Nets in US$9.2b deal to create payment giant

China's JD.com posts 29% rise in quarterly revenue

Sonova tops forecast on new products, customer confidence

Swiss tech firm ABB wins US$30m Tuas Water Reclamation Plant contract

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 08:17 PM
Technology

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19

[WASHINGTON] Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19...

Nov 16, 2020 07:59 PM
Consumer

UK shopper numbers plunge as English lockdown makes impact

[LONDON] Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations plummeted 57.7 per cent in the week to Nov 14 year...

Nov 16, 2020 07:55 PM
Consumer

Australian regulator says one in five buy-now-pay-later users missing payment

[SYDNEY] One in five consumers using buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services were missing payments and some were facing...

Nov 16, 2020 07:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong plans to shorten IPO settlement time to one day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong plans to shorten the time lag between an initial public offering (IPO) being priced and when...

Nov 16, 2020 07:46 PM
Technology

Russia focuses on freeze-dried vaccine doses as transport fix

[MOSCOW] Russia expects to produce primarily freeze-dried Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses by the spring, a top...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for