You are here

Home > Consumer

Tyson Foods expands meat recycling business with US$850m buy

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 11:46 PM

file6ud6wjj8s8jjdv3l471.jpg
Tyson Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy the poultry rendering and blending assets of American Proteins Inc for about US$850 million, as the company looks to recycle more animal products to use in feed and pet food.

[BENGALURU] Tyson Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy the poultry rendering and blending assets of American Proteins Inc for about US$850 million, as the company looks to recycle more animal products to use in feed and pet food.

Tyson is facing higher feed costs in its meat processing business as prices of commodities like soybean and corn increase.

The No 1 US meat processor earlier this month said it expected chicken feed costs to rise by about US$100 million in fiscal 2018.

"This acquisition ... gives us the ability to render raw materials in a region we don't currently serve," Doug Ramsey, group president of poultry for Tyson Foods, said in a statement on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tyson will take over American Proteins' four rendering plants located in Georgia and Alabama and 13 blending facilities located throughout Southeastern and Midwestern US states.

Rendering is a process of using animal byproducts for the production of tallow, grease and feed for animals and aquaculture.

Tyson said it expects its new business to generate adjusted net sales of more than US$550 million over the next year.

Tyson said most of American Proteins' 700 employees are expected to become Tyson's workers.

REUTERS

Consumer

Danish jeweller Pandora's results fall short, warns of China slowdown

China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce

China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce

CBS sues to block effort to 'force' merger with Viacom

NetLink NBN Trust's maiden payout will be more than forecast

HMI buys majority stake in StarMed Specialist Centre

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening