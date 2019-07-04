You are here

Home > Consumer

UK betting group William Hill plans 4,500 job cuts

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 11:08 PM

doc762r91tc7fadie3zak_doc762r81ntd0kqn1wzcjh.jpg
British betting company William Hill on Thursday said it planned to shut 700 shops with a loss of 4,500 jobs, blaming the UK government's crackdown on problem-gambling.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] British betting company William Hill on Thursday said it planned to shut 700 shops with a loss of 4,500 jobs, blaming the UK government's crackdown on problem-gambling.

Explaining its decision, William Hill said that since the start of April, when the government slashed the top wager for fixed-odds betting machines, "the company has seen a significant fall in... revenues".

The job losses comprise about one third of the company's global workforce of 15,500 people, while the closures will leave it with 1,577 shops, according to a spokesman.

After pressure from campaigners and lawmakers to act on problem-gambling, the government dramatically cut the maximum stake for a bet on the machines to £2 (S$3.41) from £100.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Targeting also the possibility for gamblers to bet every 20 seconds on such terminals, charities, church leaders and addiction groups had lobbied hard for a change.

"No doubt the stricter regulations in the UK hurt William Hill, but it is possible that there are other issues which prompted the drastic move," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"Betting shops are expensive to run, and management possibly see the future in e-commerce," said Mr Madden, adding that the government "ruling probably just sped up the decision to retreat from the high street".

Thursday's announcement is the latest piece of bad news to hit the British high street, where a string of well-known retailers have collapsed in recent times.

Long-established retail names are battling sliding consumer sentiment and Brexit uncertainty alongside the faltering economy. They also face fierce competition from the likes of online US titan Amazon.

The last two years have witnessed the collapse of music retailer HMV, Toys 'R' Us, electronics specialist Maplin, and value chain Poundworld, as well as department stores Debenhams and House of Fraser.

AFP

Consumer

Lightning blamed as 45,000 whiskey barrels torched in US

The spectacular fall of India's 'dosa king'

Australia's Woolworths to offload drinks, pubs units

Indonesia parliament delays approval for levy on plastic bags

Walmart discussed selling clothing brands Bonobos and Modcloth

Nestle launches paper packaging for snack bars

Editor's Choice

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_ SEMBCORP MARINE_040719_7_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
4 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
5 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

Must Read

file73lceg35six3hg4k344.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

doc762mvl15np51fwfnqdme_doc6v0dk4ln2ihotmo8o88.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nwy_christine_030719_44_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Tharman on shortlist as Lagarde departure stirs succession speculation at IMF

image004.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore's EDBI invests in US-based satellite imaging firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening