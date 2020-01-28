You are here

Home > Consumer

UK healthcare cost agency rejects J&J's nasal spray for depression

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 5:25 PM

WH_UK healthcare_29012022.jpg
Britain's healthcare cost agency on Tuesday recommended against including Johnson & Johnson's nasal spray for depression, Spravato, in the country's healthcare network, citing uncertainties over its clinical and cost effectiveness.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Britain's healthcare cost agency on Tuesday recommended against including Johnson & Johnson's nasal spray for depression, Spravato, in the country's healthcare network, citing uncertainties over its clinical and cost effectiveness.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which determines if a drug is included in Britain's National Healthcare System (NHS), said there was a lack of evidence on how the treatment, chemically called esketamine, fared over rivals, and that it could raise costs.

In the draft guidance, NICE also questioned the effects of stopping the treatment, saying it was unclear if any improvement in symptoms would be maintained after a course, potentially adding to costs.

"Introduction of esketamine into clinical practice in the NHS will be complex because the structure and delivery of services would need to be changed," said Meindert Boysen, director of the centre for health technology evaluation at NICE.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NHS currently manages treatment-resistant depression with oral medicines, followed by a second drug if symptoms do not improve. Sometimes the state-run health service combines drugs with psychological therapy.

SEE ALSO

US court slashes US$8b J&J damages over drug side effect

Esketamine is approved as a combination therapy for adults with major depressive disorder who have not benefited from prior treatments.

It is chemically a mirror image of the anaesthetic ketamine that is often abused under the street name "Special K", and hence requires that it be given under the supervision of a healthcare professional in a clinic.

"Estimates of the costs of providing the clinical service for esketamine were highly uncertain, as are the costs of repeated courses of the drug," Boysen said.

In the United States, the spray is priced at US$590 for a 56 mg dose and US$885 for 84 mg.

Esketamine received approvals from European and U.S. regulators last year, marking a new type of antidepressant in over 30 years and raising hopes for its relatively fast action to treat patients failed by prior treatments.

More than 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

France to ban systematic culling of male chicks: minister

Swiss watch export growth slows to weakest pace in 3 years

Russia’s Google will bring you groceries in just 15 minutes

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Uncle of Baby Shark producer becomes billionaire with Major League Baseball deal

Rising rents, tighter financing put pressure on retailers' cash flow

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 05:34 PM
Technology

TikTok rival Byte debuts at top of US app store

[TOKYO] Byte, a new video-sharing app released Friday to compete with ByteDance Inc's TikTok, has rocketed to the...

Jan 28, 2020 05:19 PM
Consumer

France to ban systematic culling of male chicks: minister

[PARIS] France is to ban from the end of 2021 the hugely controversial but widespread poultry industry practice of...

Jan 28, 2020 04:41 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks firmer at open after heavy losses

[LONDON] Europe's main equity markets were firmer in opening deals on Tuesday, having plunged the previous day on...

Jan 28, 2020 04:27 PM
Consumer

Swiss watch export growth slows to weakest pace in 3 years

[ZURICH] Swiss watch export growth weakened to the slowest pace in three years as the market for lower-priced...

Jan 28, 2020 04:12 PM
Government & Economy

Myanmar expects 5m tourists in 2020 despite virus fears

[MYANMAR] Myanmar expects to achieve its target of attracting five million tourists in 2020, even as fears about the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly