You are here

Home > Consumer

UK heatwave, World Cup snap consumers out of winter gloom: Visa

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180717_KELCONSUME17_3502078.jpg
Visa said spending in shops and retail establishments grew more quickly than online for a second month in a row, the first time that has happened since 2012.
PHOTO: AFP

London

BRITISH consumers picked up the pace of their spending in June for the second month running, the first back-to-back increases in over a year, a survey showed on Monday, another sign that the economy is past its weak start to 2018.

Payment firm Visa said inflation-adjusted spending on its credit and debit cards was 0.7 per cent higher than in June last year, helped by warm weather and the football World Cup, following a 0.9 per cent increase in May.

Mark Antipof, chief commercial officer at Visa, said a heatwave and the World Cup had led to particularly strong increases in spending in restaurants and bars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Data has suggested that Britain's economy grew more strongly in the second quarter of 2018 than in the first three months of the year when a winter slowdown discouraged the Bank of England (BOE) from raising interest rates.

The BOE is expected to raise rates for only the second time since the global financial crisis on Aug 2.

Visa said spending in shops and retail establishments grew more quickly than online for a second month in a row, the first time that has happened since 2012.

The better news for high streets could offer some relief to traditional retailers, many of whom have struggled to survive the surge in e-commerce.

The pick-up in retail sales is also likely to reflect growing optimism among shoppers as inflation weakens and wages grow slightly more quickly.

Accountancy firm Deloitte said on Saturday that its measure of consumer confidence in Q2 hit its highest level since it was launched in 2011.

"UK consumers are increasingly confident about opportunities in the jobs market and the security of work," Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, said. "With the unemployment rate at a 43-year low and skills shortages on the rise, the stage looks set for gains in real wages."

Annabel Fiddes, an economist at IHS Markit which produced the survey for Visa, said a rate hike by the BOE and uncertainty about Brexit could yet make consumers more cautious.

"These key decisions will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the UK economy and consumer spending," she added. REUTERS

Consumer

Coursera opens in Singapore to address widening skills gap

Carrefour's CEO faces pressure as turnaround seen too slow

Supermarkets hold all the cards in the battle over grocery labels

Supermarkets hold all the cards in the battle over grocery labels

Qian Hu's Q2 bottom line soars 5-fold to S$146,000

Thailand's top mall developer said to study retail arm IPO

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 China June property investment growth slows to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_VMCHINA17_3502349.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

China posts slower Q2 growth amid trade tensions

BT_20180717_GCRAFFLES17_3502394.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical Group unit enters integrated shield market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening