You are here

Home > Consumer

UK holiday firm Thomas Cook agrees key terms of rescue deal

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 3:42 PM

file766t3jpdlcp7uol2np.jpg
Thomas Cook Group said on Wednesday it had agreed the key commercial terms of a rescue package with investor Fosun Tourism, its banks and a majority of its bondholders.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Thomas Cook Group said on Wednesday it had agreed the key commercial terms of a rescue package with investor Fosun Tourism, its banks and a majority of its bondholders.

The British package tour operator said in July it was working to secure new investment from shareholder Fosun Tourism , which would see the Hong Kong group take control of the business at the expense of other shareholders.

The terms announced on Wednesday will see Fosun contribute £450 million (S$767.4 million) of new money in return for at least 75 per cent of the tour operator business and 25 per cent of the group's airline.

Thomas Cook's lending banks and noteholders will stump up a further £450 million for 75 per cent of the airline and up to 25 per cent in the tour operator business, the group said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Indonesia millennials' coffee craze may spur record consumption

Can global matcha craze save Japan's tea industry?

Tencent Music dives as watchdog probes its record-label ties

US-China trade war is ruining Christmas for toymakers

Fonterra's July milk output in New Zealand up 5%

Oxycontin maker Purdue offers US$10-12b for opioid claims: report

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Must Read

atm 2.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Big 3 banks, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

City Towers.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

Aug 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wing Tai, Oxley, Heeton, Tiong Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly