You are here

Home > Consumer

UK to roll out age-verification for online porn

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 10:52 PM

[LONDON] Britain said Wednesday it will become the first country in the world to introduce age-verification to access online pornography.

The new law, which comes into force on July 15, will require commercial providers of internet pornography to check on users' ages to ensure that they are 18 or over.

"Adult content is currently far too easy for children to access online," Minister for Digital Margot James said in a statement, hailing the mandatory scheme "a world-first".

Websites that fail to implement the verification technology could have payment services withdrawn or be blocked for British users, according to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is the latest move by British authorities to crack down on the spread of online abuses and crimes.

The government announced earlier this month proposals to make social media bosses personally liable for harmful content and shut down offending platforms.

The latest step to bring in age-verification for pornography follows public consultation and parliamentary debate on the issue last year.

Research conducted as part of that outreach found that 88 per cent of parents with children aged 7 to 17 supported new controls, DCMS said.

The department insisted the range of checks to be carried out by providers would be "rigorous" and go beyond users simply entering their date of birth or ticking a box.

They could include using traditional identity documents online, such as credit cards and passports, as well as digital IDs or cards bought in stores "where the verification is face-to-face".

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) will be responsible for ensuring compliance.

The government said it had "listened carefully" to privacy concerns and was clear the arrangements should only be concerned with verifying age - not identity.

The BBFC will therefore also create - in cooperation with industry - a voluntary certification scheme to assess the data security standards of the providers.

Internet Matters, a non-profit organisation concerned with online child safety, welcomed the government tackling the issue but also sounded a cautionary note.

"We must recognise that digital solutions aren't the only answer," said its CEO Carolyn Bunting.

"There is no substitute to having regular and honest conversations with your child about what they're getting up to online."

AFP

Consumer

China warns of soaring pork prices as virus curbs output

Nippon Paint pours into Australia's DuluxGroup with US$2.7b offer

Global dairy prices climb higher, volumes drop at auction

Half of statins patients don't achieve 'healthy' cholesterol levels: study

Spicy hotpot makes couple US$6b richer in 2019

China seizes nearly 2,750 elephant tusks in huge bust

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

doc74yd74psktt17r1diid2_doc71ha02mvyj611wox4hs3.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

doc74yjotqrc5jbcd1u186_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 17, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening