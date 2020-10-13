You are here

Home > Consumer

UK unions urge government to take action over Amazon workers' rights

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 6:59 AM

nz_amazon_131035.jpg
Two unions on Monday called on the British government to demand that Amazon improve working conditions for its employees, using the state's vast "purchasing power" as leverage.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Two unions on Monday called on the British government to demand that Amazon improve working conditions for its employees, using the state's vast "purchasing power" as leverage.

The TUC and GMB general trade unions denounced "exploitative" working practices at the online retailer in a report published Monday.

It highlighted "gruelling conditions, unrealistic productivity targets, surveillance, bogus self-employment and a refusal to recognise or engage with unions unless forced."

The British state and devolved governments have awarded Amazon £630 million (S$1.11 billion) in public contracts between 2015 and 2020, according to the report.

"If ministers are serious about improving lives they must help 'level up' working conditions at places like Amazon," said TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady.

SEE ALSO

Amazon says India partner broke pact after Ambani sale deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Public contracts should not reward bad working practices. The government must use its purchasing power to ensure people are given dignity at work and a wage they can live on."

Mick Rix, GMB national officer, said workers in Amazon warehouses were "being taken away in ambulances, forced to go to the toilet using bins and bottles and are now contracting Covid-19 while packed into warehouses like sardines".

The report should serve as a warning "to the public sector that it can no longer turn a blind eye to Amazon's exploitative practices and appalling health and safety record," Mr Rix said.

"It's time for UK government and safety regulators to either tell Amazon's management to put their house in order or send them packing," he added.

An Amazon spokesman told AFP that "critics seem determined to paint a false picture of what it's like to work for Amazon".

"They repeat the same sensationalised allegations time and time again," the spokesman said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

UK consumers, sensing new Covid-19 restrictions, speed up spending: surveys

Disney revamps itself to emphasise streaming

China to test whole city of 9m; Europe rolls out new virus curbs

Relief period extended for parties unable to fulfil contracts due to Covid-19

Thailand to make, supply AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

Cruises to nowhere: Genting Cruises get more than 6,000 bookings in 5 days

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Investors urge heavy carbon emitters to set science-based reduction targets

[LONDON] Investors managing around US$20 trillion in assets on Tuesday called on the heaviest corporate emitters of...

Oct 13, 2020 07:10 AM
Consumer

UK consumers, sensing new Covid-19 restrictions, speed up spending: surveys

[LONDON] British consumers ramped up their spending sharply last month as some households stockpiled and began their...

Oct 13, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Protesters topple Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

[LOS ANGELES] Protesters toppled two statues of former US presidents in the western state of Oregon, prompting...

Oct 13, 2020 07:03 AM
Life & Culture

The life of Ghosn: Fugitive tycoon to star in screen productions

[PARIS] Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn and his wife will take part in a documentary and a mini-series about his...

Oct 13, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 eyeing six-month debt relief extension: World Bank's Malpass

[WASHINGTON] G-20 countries may only approve a six-month debt relief extension amid lagging committment to the pact...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

The threat of cyber attacks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for