You are here

Home > Consumer

UK's Mothercare to detail major restructuring, equity raise on Thursday

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 5:12 PM

yq-Mothercare-140518.jpg
Mothercare, the struggling British mother and baby products retailer, said on Monday it was finalising a "comprehensive restructuring" of its business that would involve new debt facilities and an equity fund raising.
PHOTO: ST FILE

 

[LONDON] Mothercare, the struggling British mother and baby products retailer, said on Monday it was finalising a "comprehensive restructuring" of its business that would involve new debt facilities and an equity fund raising.

The firm, which has been hit hard by intense competition from supermarket groups and online retailers in its main UK market, said details of its plan would be announced on Thursday along with results for the 2017-18 year.

Its statement followed a report in The Telegraph newspaper which said Mothercare was expected to unveil plans for a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) that would enable it to shut stores and secure rent reductions on others.

Shares in the group were down 7 per cent on Monday.

 

REUTERS

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Danish jeweller Pandora's results fall short, warns of China slowdown

China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce

China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce

CBS sues to block effort to 'force' merger with Viacom

NetLink NBN Trust's maiden payout will be more than forecast

HMI buys majority stake in StarMed Specialist Centre

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening