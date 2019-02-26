You are here

Home > Consumer

Unilever, L'Oreal, Danone deemed most ready for climate change

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

AMONG the world's biggest consumer companies, Europe's Unilever NV, L'Oreal SA and Danone are best prepared for the effects of climate change relative to their peers, according to a report from the nonprofit CDP.

Formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP took a double-barrelled approach in ranking the 16 largest consumer companies on measures including exposure to emissions, use of water and climate governance. It assumed that businesses will need to adjust to the effects of a warming world for the sake of the bottom line and to make a compelling case to increasingly concerned consumers.

"If we all start getting hit by the physical risks of climate change ourselves, we will be much more conscious of buying products with less impact," said Carole Ferguson, head of investor research at CDP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unilever topped the list, the result of big changes to its portfolio, including the purchase of Seventh Generation in 2016, and a suite of low-carbon brands that account for a big portion of revenue.

L'Oreal was a close second, with the supply chain most protected from physical climate risks and high marks for its renewable energy programme. Danone's investments in soil health and water stewardship, as well as its wide range of vegan products, landed it in third place, CDP said.

US companies including Kraft Heinz Co and Estee Lauder Cos ranked near the bottom of CDP's list. The organisation said that Kraft Heinz's Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands have fallen behind on low-carbon innovations; and its reliance on meat and dairy make it more vulnerable to physical risks from climate change. Estee Lauder was faulted for too little transparency into its use of palm oil, which has been blamed for widespread deforestation.

Kraft Heinz last year committed to setting "an aggressive, long-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal" and is looking to reduce its impact in logistics, packaging and agriculture, said Caroline Krajewski, the company's head of global corporate reputation. Estee Lauder did not respond to a request for comment.

"For this group of companies, there's a whole range of risks that have become substantive, rather than something they can just manage away easily," Ms Ferguson said.

Consumer goods companies have in part addressed the issue by buying smaller brands with better environmental practices. Those acquisitions are up fourfold in the last five years, including Nestle SA's 2017 purchase of US vegetarian burrito maker Sweet Earth and Danone's takeover of nut milk maker WhiteWave Foods the same year. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Raffles Medical's full-year earnings rise 0.4% to S$71.1m

HMD Global launches Nokia smartphone with 5-camera array

Chinese firm behind the 'Amazon Coat' hits jackpot in US

Xiaomi unveils 599-euro 5G smartphone

Novartis aims to pump up cardio business with Ionis deal

Ferragamo chairman rules out sale of iconic brand

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening