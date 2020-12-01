You are here

Home > Consumer

Unilever to trial four-day working week in New Zealand

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 10:35 AM

nz_Unilever_011268.jpg
Consumer goods giant Unilever will trial a four-day working week in New Zealand to enhance worker wellbeing and boost productivity.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] Consumer goods giant Unilever will trial a four-day working week in New Zealand to enhance worker wellbeing and boost productivity.

All 81 workers will be eligible to work for four days on full pay, New Zealand managing director Mike Bangs said in a statement Tuesday. Most of the staff are based at Unilever's Auckland headquarters and distribution centre after the company closed manufacturing operations in 2015.

"The old days of working are outdated and no longer fit for purpose," said Mr Bangs. "Our goal is to measure performance on output, not time."

The trial, which starts this month and will run for a year, is limited to New Zealand at this stage.

Unilever will work with Sydney's University of Technology Business School to measure results, and will explore the possibility of what it could mean on a broader scale. The company employs 150,000 people worldwide.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Banks said momentum for a four-day week has grown after the Covid-19 pandemic led to an upheaval of standard working practices.

"Maintaining competitive edge, increasing productivity and improving wellbeing sit at the heart of the four-day week," he said. "This is about removing the barriers that limit value creation and slow us down."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Japan bird flu outbreak spreads to farm in 4th prefecture

US 'Cyber Monday' sales at record-setting pace

A rush to create Asean travel bubble holds too much risk

Universal Studios to open 60b yen Nintendo Park in February

Australia's Treasury Wine diverting China-bound wine over hefty tariffs

Sotheby's and Christie's look to luxury as a coronavirus antidote

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 11:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore firms keen to expand international trade amid pessimistic outlook: survey

SINGAPORE firms are keen on expanding international trade compared to their global peers, despite having a more...

Dec 1, 2020 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Japan to loosen work rules on foreigners stuck due to pandemic

[TOKYO] Japan is loosening regulations on part-time work for foreigners stuck in the country due to the novel...

Dec 1, 2020 10:53 AM
Consumer

Japan bird flu outbreak spreads to farm in 4th prefecture

[TOKYO] Bird flu has been detected in a fourth Japanese prefecture, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, as a...

Dec 1, 2020 10:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Climate groups take on Shell in landmark Dutch case

[THE HAGUE] Environmental groups will face off against Shell at a Dutch court Tuesday in a landmark bid to force the...

Dec 1, 2020 10:42 AM
Real Estate

Australia home prices heat up as super-low rates stoke demand

[SYDNEY] Australian home prices sped higher across all the major cities in November as record-low interest rates...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

S&P to buy IHS Markit for US$39b in year's 2nd top deal

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

A rush to create Asean travel bubble holds too much risk

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for