Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing's operating profit beats pre-pandemic level

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 2:31 PM

file7d2xcimggr5kiaenkc0.jpg
The owner of Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo said on Thursday its quarterly operating profit beat pre-pandemic levels with the help of China's resurgence and solid demand for comfortable roomwear such as stretchy jogging pants.
PHOTO: AFP

Fast Retailing's quarterly profit rose to 113.1 billion yen (S$1.44 billion), up 23 per cent from a year earlier when the novel coronavirus outbreak had yet to emerge.

The market's consensus forecast was for 104.7 billion yen, although its quarterly sales of 619.8 billion yen missed the market's view of 640 billion yen, according to the average of analysts' forecasts from Refinitiv.

REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for