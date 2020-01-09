You are here

Home > Consumer

Uniqlo sees worst overseas sales drop in decade

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 8:10 PM

doc78rrfbqq3w331q8ghah_doc78q0jl97rg66x9itmuo.jpg
Political flare-ups in Asia are putting the brakes on Fast Retailing Co's overseas momentum, as the Uniqlo operator reported the worst quarterly revenue decline in a decade for its international segment.
REUTERS

[TOKYO] Political flare-ups in Asia are putting the brakes on Fast Retailing Co's overseas momentum, as the Uniqlo operator reported the worst quarterly revenue decline in a decade for its international segment.

Asia's largest retailer has long counted on overseas expansion to power growth in the face of a weak Japanese market. Now that strategy is coming up against the political protests in Hong Kong as well as a trade spat between Japan and South Korea.

Fast Retailing on Thursday reported a 3.6 per cent drop in first-quarter sales for Uniqlo's international segment, citing "significant declines" in those two trouble spots. Except for a minuscule decrease of 0.2 per cent in 2017, it's the first quarterly drop for the segment in 10 years, according to Bloomberg data. Operating profit for the international business fell 28 per cent, for the first quarterly earnings decline since 2016.

Fast Retailing, which also suffered from weak sales in Japan during the quarter, lowered its full-year outlook for operating profit by 11 per cent. For the guidance change, it pointed to the unrest overseas as well as depreciation in the yuan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The months-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which have at times turned violent, have left the area's economy on the verge of its first annual contraction in a decade and caused retail sales to plunge 24 per cent in November. The unrest has rattled international brands from Levi Strauss & Co to Tiffany & Co.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank says Uniqlo founder to resign as external board member

While the situation in Hong Kong has had a broad impact on retailers, the damage Uniqlo is seeing from a trade spat between Tokyo and Seoul has been, well, more unique. Fast Retailing has become one of the biggest targets of a South Korean consumer boycott of Japanese products that began in July.

"The Korean business has continued to decline and there has been a bigger impact on sales," said Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki at a briefing in Tokyo Thursday. "Korea is a very important segment for us, and it's not clear how long this situation will continue."

The country has the second-largest number of Uniqlo stores overseas after China.

Other overseas markets are holding up. Mainland China - a key driver of growth in the past - performed well, as did Southeast Asia, the company said.

Billionaire Chairman Tadashi Yanai has focused expansion on Uniqlo's overseas locations as an aging population in Japan provides fewer opportunities for fast growth. In the last year, the company expanded to new markets including India, Vietnam and Italy.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Thailand's PTT says its retail unit not interested in bidding for Tesco's Asian business

'Sex tech' aims to rise above negative image

HP says Xerox securing financing not basis for takeover talks

Walmart opened 134 stores in Mexico in 2019, biggest expansion in 6 years

CITIC to sell 22% stake in McDonald's China business to its private equity arm

Impossible Foods stops talks to supply burgers to McDonald's

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 08:09 PM
Real Estate

CDL top bidder for Irwell Bank Rd site, Wee Hur tops bids for plot near Bartley station

URBAN Redevelopment Authority tenders for two 99-year leasehold private housing sites - one along Irwell Bank Road...

Jan 9, 2020 07:46 PM
Companies & Markets

TEE Land Q2 loss widens to S$6.97m on rise in other operating expenses

DESPITE a rise in gross profit, mainboard-listed developer TEE Land saw its net loss attributable to owners widen to...

Jan 9, 2020 07:40 PM
Transport

Lebanon bans Ghosn from foreign travel

[BEIRUT] Lebanon banned former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn from travelling on Thursday after questioning him over an...

Jan 9, 2020 07:33 PM
Garage

Wealth management platform Finnomena bags US$10m in Series B round

DIGITAL wealth management platform Finnomena has bagged US$10 million in Series B funds in a round co-led by...

Jan 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly