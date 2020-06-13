You are here

Home > Consumer

US FDA approves GSK unit's drug to treat infants and children with HIV

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 8:20 AM

nz_gsk_130646.jpg
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug to treat infants and children with HIV, with the drug having been developed by drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drugs division ViiV Healthcare, the FDA and the GSK unit said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug to treat infants and children with HIV, with the drug having been developed by drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drugs division ViiV Healthcare, the FDA and the GSK unit said.

The FDA said on Friday it was granting Viiv the approval of Tivicay and Tivicay PD tablets "for suspension to treat HIV-1 infection in pediatric patients at least four weeks old and weighing at least three kilograms in combination with other antiretroviral treatments".

The drug is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency, ViiV, in which Pfizer and Shionogi have small stakes, said in a separate statement.

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Did Amazon's crackdown on price-gouging worsen shortages of sanitizer, wipes?

The drive to replace drivers

Netflix in talks to source local Indian content from Reliance affiliate Viacom18: sources

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises target price on Top Glove, positive on Malaysia glove sector

Sony pulls back curtain on PlayStation 5 console

Banks offer selected services as more branches reopen

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 08:12 AM
Banking & Finance

Commerzbank rejects Cerberus demands for supervisory board seats

[FRANKFURT] Commerzbank, under fire for its strategy and leadership, on Friday rejected demands by top investor...

Jun 13, 2020 08:00 AM
Companies & Markets

LREIT secures S$10m tender to rejuvenate Somerset area

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit (LREIT) on Saturday announced that it has won a tender to redevelop the 48,200 sq...

Jun 13, 2020 07:56 AM
Government & Economy

US presses on with reopening, but virus first wave lingers

[WASHINGTON] More than a dozen US states are reporting their highest daily tolls of coronavirus cases since the...

Jun 13, 2020 07:41 AM
Real Estate

Airbnb partners with Brazil virus hotspot on post-pandemic tourism

[SAO PAULO] Home rental firm Airbnb struck a partnership with Brazil's Sao Paulo state to encourage tourism once the...

Jun 13, 2020 06:27 AM
Real Estate

NYC hotels battered by pandemic face rift over safety rules

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus hammered New York City hotels, pushing struggling properties to the brink of insolvency...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.