US furnishings store Pier 1 files for bankruptcy

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 6:49 AM

US chain store Pier 1, best known for its imported home furnishings, filed for bankruptcy on Monday after years of weakening sales and a struggle to establish itself online.
The Texas-based company said it was seeking a buyer after efforts to transform the business model by closing 450 stores and cutting costs failed.

"Today's actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale of the company," CEO Robert Riesbeck said.

He said the firm was "pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers."

In a statement, Pier 1 said it had received a commitment of US$256 million in financing from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and others.

It said its remaining stores and website remained open for business.

