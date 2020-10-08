You are here

Home > Consumer

US indicts six more chicken executives for rigging market

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 6:54 AM

nz_pilgrimspride_081036.jpg
US authorities announced indictments on Wednesday against the former chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride and five other meat industry officials in an ongoing antitrust probe of the broiler chicken market.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US authorities announced indictments on Wednesday against the former chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride and five other meat industry officials in an ongoing antitrust probe of the broiler chicken market.

William Lovette, CEO of Colorado-based Pilgrim's Pride from 2011 through 2019, and the co-conspirators were charged with colluding to fix prices of chicken sold to consumers, according to a Justice Department indictment.

Broiler chickens are raised for human consumption and sold to grocers and restaurants.

"The division will not tolerate collusion that inflates prices American shoppers and diners pay for food," said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim.

"Executives who choose collusion over competition will be held to account for schemes that cheat consumers and corrupt our competitive markets."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Justice Department also brought new charges against four executives and employees previously indicted in the case.

An indictment against the 10 men list cites conversations over a conspiracy from at least 2012 until at least early 2019, the Justice Department said.

Publicly-traded Pilgrim's Pride had US$11.4 billion in sales in 2019 and 58,500 employees worldwide, including 31,900 in the United States. Lovette retired as CEO in March 2019.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Tesco profits surge as virus fuels online food demand

Majority of Thais oppose lifting tourist ban on virus fears

Ruby Tuesday is bankrupt

Airbnb burned through US$1.2b ahead of IPO

Italy's Ferrero group agrees to buy Fox's Biscuits: source

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 10:06 AM
Transport

Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk

[BENGALURU] Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company will produce Model Y with a new...

Oct 8, 2020 09:59 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says economy to continue recovering from pandemic's pain

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the economy was starting to pick up and was likely...

Oct 8, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Japan to remove travel ban for 12 countries including Singapore next month: Yomiuri

[TOKYO] Japan is planning to remove a ban on overseas travel to China and 11 other countries next month, the Yomiuri...

Oct 8, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on renewed hopes of partial US stimulus

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by buying in mining and financial stocks, as risk appetite...

Oct 8, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Thursday morning, extending gains into a fifth day following...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

Keppel Club offered SICC Bukit course; NTUC declines offer

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for