You are here

Home > Consumer

US judge fast-tracks Tiffany's case on US$16b LVMH deal, sets January trial

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 11:56 AM

af_tiffany-and-co_220920.jpg
A US court on Monday fast-tracked Tiffany & Co's lawsuit against French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH for trying to back out of its US$16 billion deal to acquire the jeweller.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A US court on Monday fast-tracked Tiffany & Co's lawsuit against French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH for trying to back out of its US$16 billion deal to acquire the jeweller.

Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights said he would set a four-day trial beginning Jan. 5, 2021, which is after the Nov 24 "drop-dead" date for the biggest luxury merger deal to close but before antitrust approvals begin to expire.

LVMH's acquisition of Tiffany hit the rocks this month after the Louis Vuitton owner said it could no longer complete the purchase, citing an intervention by the French government and the US jeweller's weakening performance due to Covid-19.

Mr Slights said he hoped both Tiffany and LVMH could have "productive discussions to avoid the need for litigation," referring to a potential settlement.

Tiffany had pushed for a trial before Nov 24. The French luxury goods conglomerate argued for one beginning in March or April of next year.

SEE ALSO

Beijing unlikely to approve ByteDance's TikTok deal with Oracle: Global Times

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a statement, LVMH said it is "fully confident" it will be able to defeat Tiffany's accusations and convince the court that the conditions for the deal are no longer met.

"In the coming months, LVMH will demonstrate to the American justice system that the mismanagement of Tiffany during the Covid-19 crisis constitutes a material adverse effect," according to a statement.

Tiffany's chairman Roger Farah said in a statement that it has acted in "good faith." Ed Micheletti, who is representing LVMH, said Tiffany was pretending the pandemic has had no financial impact on its business.

"It's hard to see how they can say that with a straight face," he said.

Rick Pepperman, an attorney representing Tiffany, said LVMH was seeking to force Tiffany into a renegotiation.

"That is what we suspect LVMH and Bernard Arnault really want, they want to acquire Tiffany but at a lower price than what they agreed to last November," Mr Pepperman said.

The decision is Mr Slights' first time weighing in on the broken deal, the most high-profile of a series of abandoned transactions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the trial is now scheduled to occur after the deal expires, LVMH said in court papers that it would honor so-called "specific performance" - closing the deal - if the court found that it could not abandon it.

Mr Slights said during Monday's hearing that is the preferred course of action compared to monetary damages.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Major cruise lines will all require Covid-19 tests and masks: trade group

Coronavirus dampens seasonal cheer in China's Christmas production hub

E-sports startup Ampverse closes pre-Series A round for regional expansion

Meal delivery startup Freshly is said to plan 2021 US listing

China fines Luckin Coffee, associated firms combined 61m yuan

Top GameStop investor wants to turn retailer into Amazon rival

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 11:52 AM
Transport

Major cruise lines will all require Covid-19 tests and masks: trade group

[MIAMI] Major cruise lines such as Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises will require Covid-19 tests for guests...

Sep 22, 2020 11:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Honduran coffee exports likely to rise 14% next season

[TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras]Honduran coffee ex ports are expected to climb 14 per cent during the next harvesting season...

Sep 22, 2020 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

Apple chief says fires and storms show impact of climate change

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple chief Tim Cook said on Monday he views the recent increase in fires, hurricanes and floods as...

Sep 22, 2020 11:44 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong extends social distancing measures for another week

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will extend virus-related social distancing measures for another week, amid persisting signs...

Sep 22, 2020 11:41 AM
Consumer

Coronavirus dampens seasonal cheer in China's Christmas production hub

[YIWU, China] At the Yiwu Fuye Christmas factory in eastern China, workers are stitching and testing out Santa Claus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Singapore stocks fall at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Singapore banks juice up data drive to customise personal finance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.