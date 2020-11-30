You are here

Home > Consumer

US online sales surge to near-record on 'Black Friday'

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

US online sales surged on the traditional "Black Friday" to set the country's second-highest one-day mark as virus-wary Americans shunned in-person shopping, the Adobe software company reported on Saturday.

American consumers, staying at home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, spent US$9 billion online on Friday, a 21.6 per cent increase over the same day in 2019, Adobe said.

It said that Friday's sales were surpassed only by those of last year's Cyber Monday, the Monday after Black Friday, when the focus is on online sales.

Notably, some 40 per cent of sales were conducted over smartphones, and many consumers supported small businesses. Their sales jumped by 545 per cent on Friday compared to the average day in October.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Adobe said 38 per cent of consumers said that they planned to support smaller local businesses ahead of the year-end holidays.

This Monday, with the usual surge of Cyber Monday spending amplified by the Covid-19 effect, analysts are predicting an all-time record.

Sales are expected to total from US$10.8 billion to US$12.7 billion, up by 15 to 35 per cent.

With more people working from home, demand has surged for bigger-ticket items such as computers and home fitness machines.

The National Retail Federation - pointing to optimism over Covid-19 vaccines, a strong stock market and disposable income that normally would have gone to travel or entertainment - projects a 2020 jump of between 3.6 per cent and 5.2 per cent in overall holiday sales from last year. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Hearti Lab brings insurance, benefits to employees in SMEs

Bringing uniformity to golf's coaching system

Zappos founder Tony Hsieh dies at 46; Bezos mourns untimely loss

US online sales surge to near-record on Black Friday

UK secures 2m more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Black Friday 99%-off sale sparks fears over garment workers' pay in UK

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 29, 2020 10:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Yoma Strategic sinks deeper into the red with US$60.5m full-year net loss

MYANMAR-FOCUSED Yoma Strategic Holdings' full-year net loss has widened to US$60.5 million, from US$36.9 million a...

Nov 29, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit to restructure Lippo Karawaci's master lease agreements

FIRST Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) will restructure the master lease agreements of its 11 Indonesian...

Nov 29, 2020 08:41 PM
Companies & Markets

BRC Asia's full-year net profit down 36% amid Covid-19 disruptions

MAINBOARD-LISTED steel dealer BRC Asia's full-year net profit fell 35.5 per cent to S$20.4 million, from S$31.6...

Nov 29, 2020 05:17 PM
Real Estate

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

HOME buyers snapped up over 90 per cent of the 120 units launched for The Landmark on Saturday, the first day of...

Nov 29, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,213...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Yoma Strategic sinks deeper into the red with US$60.5m full-year net loss

First Reit to restructure Lippo Karawaci's master lease agreements

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; one in the community

UK's sole hydrogen car maker bets on green revolution

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for