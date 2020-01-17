You are here

Home > Consumer

US video game spending fell in 2019: industry group

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 10:55 AM

rk_Videogames_170120.jpg
Americans spent less on video games last year as new consoles were readied for launch and Google took to streaming titles from the cloud, an industry group reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Americans spent less on video games last year as new consoles were readied for launch and Google took to streaming titles from the cloud, an industry group reported on Thursday.

US spending on video game hardware and software in 2019 tallied US$14.6 billion, a 13 per cent decline from the previous year, market-tracker NPD Group said.

Console rivals Sony and Microsoft plan to release new-generation hardware this year, giving gamers reasons to wait for the latest offerings before deciding what to spend their money on.

Spending across video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards in December alone totaled US$3.0 billion, down 15 per cent when compared to the same month a year earlier, NPD reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" was the best-selling game in the US for three consecutive months after its October launch, and finished 2019 as the top-selling game of the year, according to NPD.

SEE ALSO

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

It was the 11th consecutive year that "Call of Duty" has been the best-selling video game franchise, NPD reported.

It also reported that the number of people playing mobile games in the US and Canada grew about two percent to 214 million last year. The pace slowed due to saturation of the market for smartphones and tablets.

Money spent on mobile games, however, increased 24 per cent to top US$11.82 billion last year.

"Mobile gaming continues to be a dynamic and expanding market, offering appealing content to all types of game players," said NPD games industry analyst Mat Piscatella.

Google set out to transform the video game world late last year with the launch of a service called Stadia that lets people access console-quality games as easily as they do email.

Google continues to refine Stadia, working to expand game selection and the kinds of internet-linked devices they can be played on.

Microsoft has been testing an xCloud online game platform that it plans to make available on Windows-powered personal computers.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has a PlayStation Now service that combines cloud gaming and title downloads that is synched to its latest consoles and Windows-powered personal computers.

An Apple Arcade mobile game service offers custom game apps downloaded to devices.

A rival Google Play Pass for Android-powered gadgets charges the same US$4.99 monthly subscription price as that of Arcade, which focuses on games for Apple iOS devices.

AFP

Consumer

Changi's T2 will be greener, more spacious by 2024

Comcast bets ads work on streaming TV, plans NBC Peacock debut for April

Apparel company Gap spikes plan to spin off Old Navy

Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffee shops

Over 20,000 apply to be Japanese billionaire's girlfriend

German drug assessment body not convinced by Bayer's cancer drug Vitrakvi

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

US to introduce 20-year bond to finance substantial debt

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury said Thursday it will introduce a new 20-year bond meant to finance the country's...

Jan 17, 2020 10:29 AM
Transport

Changi's T2 will be greener, more spacious by 2024

[SINGAPORE] Changi Airport's Terminal 2 (T2) is getting a makeover to allow the airport to handle more passengers...

Jan 17, 2020 10:27 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares scale fresh peaks on Wall Street strength, trade deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares extended gains to a fresh high on Friday, tracking a robust lead from Wall Street, on...

Jan 17, 2020 10:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

China 2019 pork production falls 21.3% from a year ago

[BEIJING] China produced 42.55 million tonnes of pork in 2019, down 21.3 per cent from a year earlier, official data...

Jan 17, 2020 10:19 AM
Real Estate

China's 2019 property investment up 9.9% y-o-y, sales fall

[BEIJING] Real estate investment in China rose 9.9 per cent in 2019 from a year earlier, slowing slightly from a 10....

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly