Use of banks for financing relatively limited among Singapore youth

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE use of banks as a financing source is still relatively limited among Singapore youths, who chose banks as their fourth go-to source of funding, after their own savings, family and friends, and government support, a survey of Asean youth has shown.
The survey by Sea - fielded to 2,100...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes