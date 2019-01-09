You are here

Home > Consumer

Vietnam's 'incense village' a riot of pink ahead of Chinese New Year

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190109_SMLINCENSE9_3663048.jpg
While some villagers in Quang Phu Cau hack bamboo planks down to be fed into a whittling machine, others dip the thin strips into buckets of pink dye, leaving hundreds of brightly coloured bushels fanned out like bouquets on the streets to air out.
PHOTO: AFP

Hanoi

IN Vietnam's "incense village", dozens are hard at work dying, drying and whittling down bamboo bark to make the fragrant sticks ahead of the busy Chinese New Year holiday.

It is the most frantic time of year for workers in the cottage industry in Quang Phu Cau village on the outskirts of Hanoi, where families have been making incense for more than a century - a great source of pride for many.

"It is a traditional and spiritual job making these sticks," Dang Thi Hoa said, sitting amid bundles of bright pink incense sticks drying under the afternoon sun.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Her village is among several dotted across Vietnam making the sticks, the scent of each batch tailored to the tastes of regions they will be sold in.

Sales tick up every year ahead of and during the Tet lunar new year in February, when throngs of people crowd into temples to light incense during worship, or burn the sticks on the ancestral altar at home.

Ms Hoa's family started making the sticks more than 100 years ago and her mother still pitches in along with her teenage daughter who helps out after school. Selling her sticks to central Vietnam, she can earn up to US$430 a month leading up to Tet, a tidy sum in the country where the average monthly income is US$195.

Most households in the alleys of Quang Phu Cau are involved in the ancient trade. Some hack bamboo planks down to be fed into a whittling machine; others dip the thin strips into buckets of pink dye, leaving hundreds of brightly coloured bushels fanned out like bouquets on the streets to air out.

Women donning cloth face masks coat the dried sticks with aromatic incense paste before redrying them and shipping them off for packaging.

The work offers more than just pride for many in Quang Phu Cau: like Ms Hoa, many earn good money making incense compared to factory work nearby.

"This job is hard work, but I am earning enough to raise two of my children to become doctors," said Le Thi Lieu as she laid her incense out to dry.

That said, she's happy her two other kids have decided to work with her.

"We need at least one to work in the business so they can take over in the future." AFP

Consumer

Kimly receives S$1.4m advance repayment from aborted sale of ASC

Singapore gets serious about food security

Eli Lilly makes US$8b bet on drugs for rare cancers with Loxo Oncology buy

Toymaker sues Louis Vuitton for right to keep making Pooey purses

Heathrow plans to add 25,000 flights before new runway opens

Reining in Big Tech as violations mount amid lax policing

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Golden Mile Complex Tower.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says US-China trade talks going 'very well'

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX inks deal, deepens ties with China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening