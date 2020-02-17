You are here

Home > Consumer

Virus could spur buyout appetite for Chinese food

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 11:38 AM

[HONG KONG] Buyout funds could become a white knight for China's dining sector. McDonald's, KFC operator Yum China and hotpot chain Haidilao have all closed stores on the mainland as the coronavirus spreads. Until now, Chinese restaurants and private equity have been wary of each other. That may be about to change.

Yum China has closed over 30 per cent of its roughly 9,000 mainland outlets since the Chinese New Year holiday and reported a 40 per cent to 50 per cent decline in same-store sales at the ones that have remained open. McDonald's closed hundreds of stores in the country, while Haidilao and pickled fish purveyor Jiumaojiu closed all of their mainland outlets. During the 2003 Sars epidemic, the restaurants and lodging industry was the hardest-hit consumer sector, according to analysts at China Renaissance. This time could be worse, coming as it does in the midst of a wider economic slowdown. Jia Guolong, who runs a popular casual dining chain called Xibei, estimated to local media that the restaurant sector employs 30 to 40 million people.

With ample cash and little debt, US$17 billion Yum China should survive. But there are plenty of independent chains with weaker balance sheets, including Xibei. Mr Jia confessed he has enough cash to last only three months at his current burn rate.

With banks naturally cautious, bargain-shopping buyout funds could find founders like Mr Jia more receptive, especially those that aspire to expand abroad. Despite dated stereotypes, many of the chains have evolved into sophisticated, tech-savvy operations, with massive investments in transparency and food safety, a major concern for Chinese diners. Those that haven't could use a helping hand.

But the industry, which generated US$717 billion in sales in 2019 according to Euromonitor, still isn't for the faint-hearted. Competition is fierce, and wages and food costs are rising. They can be tricky to scale, and difficult to audit, as CVC learned the hard way with its disastrous 2014 buyout of the South Beauty chain. For their part many owners, who like control, have been leery of private capital. But if the post-Sars experience is anything to go by, consumption could rebound quickly once the virus is brought under control. For investors with the stomach, now might be a good time to dine out.

SEE ALSO

South-east Asia feels the burn as coronavirus keeps Chinese tourists at home

Fast-food giant McDonald's closed several hundred of its roughly 3,300 outlets in China, Reuters reported on Feb 5, while Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao announced the suspension of its restaurants in the country until further notice.

Starbucks also closed over half its roughly 4,300 stores on the mainland and delayed a planned update to its 2020 earnings forecast, the report added. Furniture chain Ikea also closed its stores in China, and Burger King closed some restaurants.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

US farmer wins damages over Bayer AG, BASF herbicide

UK's Intertek temporarily shuts Hong Kong garment office over coronavirus case

New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger

MGM Resorts' departing CEO will get S$32m exit package

Saks, Gucci, Louis Vuitton sued over alleged no-hire pacts

Sony is struggling with PlayStation 5 price due to costly parts

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 11:22 AM
Government & Economy

Natas, SHA and STGS issue guidelines to protect tourists amid virus outbreak

THE National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas), Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and Society of...

Feb 17, 2020 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

South-east Asia feels the burn as coronavirus keeps Chinese tourists at home

[LUANG PRABANG, Laos] Elephant parks unvisited, curios at markets unsold as tuk-tuks sit idle: South-east Asia is...

Feb 17, 2020 11:00 AM
Real Estate

UK property asking prices rise again, close to new high: Rightmove

[LONDON] Asking prices for British houses put on sale have extended a rise which began after Prime Minister Boris...

Feb 17, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

[SYDNEY] Australia should lift its ban on the arrival of foreign nationals from mainland China, China's ambassador...

Feb 17, 2020 10:55 AM
Real Estate

China's home price growth hits near 2-year low as coronavirus spreads

[BEIJING] New home prices in China grew at their weakest pace in nearly two years in January, as the economy slows...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly