Virus outbreak in China threatens global antibiotics supply: European business group

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 11:21 AM

The world could face a shortage of antibiotics if the pharmaceutical industry's supply problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China cannot soon be resolved, the head of a European business group in China warned on Tuesday.
[BEIJING] The world could face a shortage of antibiotics if the pharmaceutical industry's supply problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China cannot soon be resolved, the head of a European business group in China warned on Tuesday.

European Union Chamber of Commerce president Joerg Wuttke told a roundtable in Beijing that the synchronisation of supplies in China was being hampered by the outbreak, also highlighting problems in the car industry, while inventories were surging.

He also noted that companies were running out of packaging material and faced challenges with regulatory uncertainties.

